A Florida Fish and Wildlife officer was killed overnight.

ABC3 reports that Officer Julian Keen was shot and killed while off-duty trying to stop a hit-and-run driver.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Florida Highway Patrol Command Officers Association says: “He was a genuine officer who would literally give his shirt off his back to ANYONE who needed it. Please pray for his family and law enforcement everywhere as we face these troubling times.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office also remembered Officer Keen with this post: