A Florida Fish and Wildlife officer was killed overnight.
ABC3 reports that Officer Julian Keen was shot and killed while off-duty trying to stop a hit-and-run driver.
ADVERTISEMENT
The Florida Highway Patrol Command Officers Association says: “He was a genuine officer who would literally give his shirt off his back to ANYONE who needed it. Please pray for his family and law enforcement everywhere as we face these troubling times.”
ADVERTISEMENT
The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office also remembered Officer Keen with this post:
What Are Your Thoughts?
Latest posts by Law Officer (see all)
- NASCAR team reveals pro-police ‘Back The Blue’ paint scheme - June 14, 2020
- Remains found buried in Idaho test positive for missing children of ‘cult mom’ Lori Vallow - June 14, 2020
- Florida Fish and Wildlife officer shot and killed - June 14, 2020