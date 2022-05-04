Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. – A 20-year-old fleeing suspect led law enforcement authorities on a hair-raising chase Monday night through six counties along Florida’s Turnpike and Interstate 95 before he was captured in a field by K9 Zorro, officials said.

Richard St. Leger, 20, of Pompano Beach fled from police in a stolen Mercedes SUV. He recklessly traveled through Orange, Osceola, Indian River, Okeechobee, and St. Lucie Counties, before the pursuit terminated in Martin County, according to the sheriff’s office.

The chase came to an end after deputies deployed stop sticks to flatten the vehicle’s tires. When St. Leger abandoned the vehicle, K9 Zorro helped secure the fleeing suspect, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

The sequence of events began near Orlando and concluded about 150 miles later near Hobe Sound, Fox News reported.

“The danger to innocent lives related to this crime cannot be overstated,” law enforcement authorities said.

Martin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the ground pursuit was terminated due to the incredibly dangerous speeds. However, MCSO Aviation continued to track the stolen SUV. Hence, “deputies deployed stingers and successfully deflated the tires which brought the vehicle to a stop.”

Once the tires were deflated making the vehicle inoperable, the suspect ran from the SUV and into a wooded area.

“Multiple deputies followed along with K9 Zorro,” MCSO said.

As deputies pursued St. Leger on foot, he continued to ignore commands to surrender. As a result, K9 Zorro was deployed “into the woods ending this dangerous criminal joyride.”

St. Leger faces several charges, which include grand theft of a motor vehicle, fleeing with disregard for safety, and obstruction.

DeVonte Martin, 28, was a passenger in the stolen SUV. He was also taken into custody, according to MCSO.

“Every agency and every person on-shift last night, from dispatch, Aviation, K9 to Road Patrol, did an outstanding job ending this pursuit with no injuries or loss of life,” the sheriff’s office said.

