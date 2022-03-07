Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. – A woman who was missing in Florida was found in a septic tank on her property in Jensen Beach after she was reportedly killed and dumped in the cesspool by a suspect working as her handyman, law enforcement authorities said.

The body of 57-year-old Cynthia Cole was discovered in the sewage retainer. She was was last seen Feb. 24 at the Jammin Jensen event, which is an art festival in town, according to the New York Post.

Detectives say Cole went to the festivities with some friends and nothing was out of the ordinary that night, WPBF News reported.

Investigators from the Martin County Sheriff’s Office reportedly discovered doorbell camera footage of Demich leaving Cole’s Jeep near her home the night she was last seen.

While searching Cole’s backyard, deputies noticed the top of her septic tank was loose. Upon looking inside they discovered her body, according to the sheriff’s office.

Keoki Hilo Demich, 34, was taken into custody on Friday. The handyman reportedly worked for Cole for several years. Now he is charged with her murder, MCSO said on Facebook Saturday.

“I’ve been doing this 40 plus years. I’ve never seen anything like it,” Martin County Sheriff William Snyder told WPBF News.

According to law enforcement authorities, Demich likely murdered Cole in her home before discarding her body in the septic tank.

“He made several statements that we know are false so he was charged with second-degree murder,” Snyder said.

Although the body has yet to be positively identified by the medical examiner’s office, MCSO said they “have every reason to believe” it’s Cole.