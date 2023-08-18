Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

By Crime Watch MN

MINNEAPOLIS – U.S. Attorney for the District of Minnesota Andrew Luger held a press conference and announced on Wednesday that 14 more Minneapolis gang members have been federally charged related to illegal possession of firearms, including fully automatic machine guns, and drugs.

The charges come two-and-a-half months after 45 Minneapolis gang members from the “Highs” and the “Bloods” gangs were federally charged in May. Luger said the second round of charges Wednesday are a continuation of an ongoing investigation that involves several federal and local law enforcement partners.

Luger was flanked by the Minnesota leaders of the FBI, DEA, ATF, and U.S. Marshals Service, as well as the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Hennepin County Sheriff Dawanna Witt, and Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara.

Luger reiterated his May comments that Twin Cities gang activity continues to be investigated through a lens of organized crime with the potential for conspiracy charges under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, and that the investigations are focused on the most violent members and leaders.

Charges announced Wednesday against individuals included members of the “Lows,” which are comprised of gang subsets that go by different names and operate generally south of West Broadway Avenue in north Minneapolis. Luger said two of the Lows organization’s leaders were included in the arrests and charges.

Additionally, more members of the Highs and the Bloods were charged, as well as an alleged member of the “Emerson Murder Boys,” and members from “10z/20z,” which is another south Minneapolis gang.

Luger specified that the new charges announced on Wednesday were against individuals and were not yet connected to conspiracy cases under RICO. Luger said they saw an opportunity to bring significant federal charges against a number of violent offenders and get them off the streets while they continue to build cases under RICO.

Luger highlighted cases of people he called leaders or high-ranking members of the Lows including Ohagi Charles Walker who was arrested late last month with a “ghost gun” and an extended magazine after leaving a vigil for another gang member. Luger said Walker was recently heard telling other gang members to “get outside and get active,” which Luger characterized as a call to commit acts of violence. Luger said when Walker was arrested following the vigil, he was believed to be heading out to execute retaliatory violence against rival gang members.

Shannon Jackson was also highlighted by Luger as a high-ranking member of the Lows who has a history of aggravated robbery convictions and was identified as a suspect in a Minneapolis nightclub shooting. Jackson was recently arrested on possession of fentanyl pills and possession of a Glock fully automatic machine gun.

“These charges present a chilling picture of the violence inflicted by the Highs, the Lows, the Bloods and other gangs on our city’s streets,” said Luger. “Violent crime levels in Minneapolis have begun to come down and I believe our strategy is playing a role in the reduction, but we still have more work to do, and we will continue to charge violent offenders.”

A subsequent press release by the U.S. Attorney’s Office listed the newly charged defendants as follows:

The following defendants are alleged members of the Lows gang:

Ohagi Charles Walker, 27, is charged with possession of a firearm as a felon.

Michael Marshawn Dalton, 29, is charged with possessing a firearm as a felon.

Marquez Demar Hill-Turnipseed, 21, is charged with possession a firearm as a felon and possession of a machine gun.

Shannon Aaron Kapriece Jackson, 31, is charged with possession of a firearm as a felon and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

Cartrell Ismail Smith, 27, is charged with possession of a firearm as a felon and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

Kaprice Richards, 22, is charged with possession of a firearm as a felon.

Clenest Demon Wells, Jr., 26, is charged with possession of a firearm as a felon.

Ohagi Charles Walker, Michael Marshawn Dalton, Marquez Demar Hill-Turnipseed, Shannon Aaron Kaprice Jackson, Cartrell Ismail Smith, Kaprice Richards, Clenest Demon Wells, Jr. (Hennepin County Jail/MN Dept of Corrections)

The following defendants are alleged members of the Highs gang:

Jermaine William Jackson, Jr., 26, is charged with possession of a firearm as a felon and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

Adrion Kelley, 19, is charged with possession of a firearm as a felon.

Joe Lee Rudolph-Meeks, 28, is charged with possession of a firearm as a felon.

James Edward Hollman, Jr., 32, is charged with possession of a firearm as a felon.

Jermaine William Jackson, Jr., Adrion Kelley, Joe Lee Rudolph-Meeks, James Edward Hollman, Jr. (Sherburne County Jail/Hennepin County Jail)

The following defendants are alleged members of the 10z/20z gang:

Devon Lamont Holt, 33, is charged with possession of a firearm as a felon.

Marvin Miller, Jr., 35, is charged with possession of a firearm as a felon and possession of a machine gun (booking photo not immediately available).

The following defendant is an alleged member of the Bloods gang:

Dante Joseph Tyus, 29, is charged with possession of a firearm as a felon.

Devon Lamont Holt, Dante Joseph Tyus (Hennepin County Jail/Sherburne County Jail)

Luger said all defendants were in custody as of Wednesday.

These cases are the result of investigations conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration, U.S. Marshals Service, Minneapolis Police Department, Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, IRS Criminal Investigations, Minnesota Department of Corrections, and Homeland Security Investigations, with assistance from the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office.

Minnesota Crime Watch & Information publishes news, info and commentary about crime, public safety and livability issues in Minneapolis, the Twin Cities and Greater Minnesota.

This article originally appeared at Alpha News and was reprinted with permission.