CARLSBAD, N.M. — A federal appeals court ruled that Carlsbad Police in New Mexico lawfully arrested a non-compliant man, thus rejecting the YouTuber’s claim that an officer falsely took him into custody and violated his civil rights.

Albert Bustillos filed a lawsuit against the city of Carlsbad stemming from a 2019 arrest. A lower court previously dismissed the civil action, but it was appealed.

On Monday the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the lower court ruling dismissing the lawsuit, KVIA reported.

In October 2019, Bustillos was filming Carlsbad police as they were handcuffing a woman experiencing an “altered mental status” for his YouTube channel.

During the ordeal, an officer ordered Bustillos to leave since his presence was agitating the woman, according to court documents.

When Bustillos refused to leave and provide identification, he was taken into custody.

The Court of Appeals ruled the officer had probable cause to arrest Bustillos.