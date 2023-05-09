Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A man was shot to death in broad daylight Saturday morning in St. Paul’s St. Anthony Park neighborhood, a crime police described as “very unusual for the neighborhood.”

Michael Brasel’s wife said her husband was shot three times in the chest while he confronted someone who was attempting to break into her car parked outside the family’s home.

“Never thought I would have to try to revive my husband with CPR while my boys are calling 911 and watched. Never thought we would have to ride in a squad car to help SPPD investigators find his killers,” Hilary Brasel wrote in a Facebook post.

Police say the shooting took place just before 7:30 a.m. Saturday on the 2300 block of Chilcombe Avenue. Michael Brasel was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

As of Monday afternoon, police were still searching for the suspect. They are asking the public to check their security cameras for any video that could help determine what happened.

Anyone with information is asked to call 651-266-5650.

Hilary remembered her husband as a devoted father to two boys, youth hockey coach, and artist.

“Our hearts are broken and our world has been turned upside down by the senseless tragedy that took his life on Saturday morning in the front yard of our home. We are grieving the loss of Michael’s life in the here and now, but also for all the future moments and milestones that he will never be able to do with those he loved most,” she said on Facebook.

“We ask the public to please come forward if you know any details, or have any ideas of who could have taken Michael’s life. His children and family deserve closure. Michael deserves justice for the life that he was robbed of.”

Michael Brasel’s death was the 13th homicide in St. Paul this year. A GoFundMe has been started to support his family.

This article originally appeared at Alpha News.