Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

ORLANDO, Fla. — Actor and comedian Bob Saget was found dead in a Florida hotel on Sunday. The performer is best known for his character Danny Tanner on the TV sitcom “Full House,” as well as hosting “America’s Funniest Home Videos.”

Florida’s Orange County Sheriff’s Department confirmed the actor was found dead at age 65 in his room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando.

Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case. #BobSaget pic.twitter.com/aB1UKiOlmi — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) January 10, 2022

First responders were dispatched to the hotel around 4 p.m. on Sunday after security discovered the comedian unresponsive in his room, TMZ reported.

Saget was pronounced dead at the scene. His cause of death has yet to be revealed.

Saget’s wife, Kelly Rizzo, along with his family expressed grief over the sudden death, New York Post reported.

“We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today. He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter,” the Saget family said in a statement to Page Six.

“Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world.”

The former “America’s Funniest Home Videos” host had been on a standup comedy tour and performed a show in Jacksonville, Fla., on Saturday night before his passing.

“Loved tonight’s show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience,” he tweeted Sunday morning, accompanied by a selfie.

Loved tonight’s show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience. Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I’m happily addicted again to this shit. Check https://t.co/nqJyTiiezU for my dates in 2022. pic.twitter.com/pEgFuXxLd3 — bob saget (@bobsaget) January 9, 2022

“Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I’m happily addicted again to this s–t. Check http://BobSaget.com for my dates in 2022.”

John Stamos and Dave Coulier tweeted that they were “broken” after learning that their former “Full House” co-star was found dead, the Post reported.

“I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock,” Stamos, 58, tweeted Sunday evening. “I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby.”

Coulier, 62, added, “My heart is broken. I love you, Bob. Your forever brother, Dave.”

Stamos, Saget and Coulier played best friends Jesse Katsopolis, Danny Tanner and Joey Gladstone on “Full House” from 1987 to 1995. All of them reprised their roles for Netflix’s reboot of the franchise, “Fuller House,” which ran for four years and ended in 2020.

Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen are “deeply saddened” after their former “Full House” co-star died.

“Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man. We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has,” Mary-Kate and Ashley said in a statement obtained by Page Six on Sunday evening.

They continued, “We are thinking of his daughters, wife and family and are sending our condolences.”

The Olsen twins played the shared role of Michelle Tanner, the youngest TV daughter of Saget’s character. They starred alongside the actor from 1987 to 1995.