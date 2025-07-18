Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Los Angeles: Just before 7:30 a.m. on Friday, an explosion occurred at the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Biscailuz Training Center, killing three sheriff’s deputies.

Our sources tell us that deputies were handling or transporting an unexploded ordnance, possibly a bomb squad operation or training event, when the tragic detonation occurred on site.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department is on the scene alongside specialized teams from the FBI, ATF, and LAPD’s bomb unit.

Aerial footage captured at the scene showed a parking lot strewn with damaged patrol vehicles, shattered windows, a torn tarp, and a lone backpack near a cluster of trucks.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi confirmed the presence of federal agents on site and described the event as a “horrific incident.”

Authorities have not yet released information regarding any additional injuries or identified the victims.

The investigation into the precise circumstances surrounding the explosion is actively underway.