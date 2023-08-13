Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Goodhue, Minnesota – The Goodhue City Police Department turned in their resignations this week. Sources tell Law Officer it was about the the “lack of lay” and solutions to recruitment.

Police Chief Josh Smith resigned after a Goodhue City Council meeting Wednesday and on Friday it as reported that the rest of the department resigned.

A special meeting by Goodhue Mayor Ellen Anderson Buck and the city council is planned for 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, at city hall.

A special meeting notice was posted to the door of city hall with “Chief Smith, Officer Brecht and part time officers resignations” dryly describing the reason for the meeting. “Pay increase” and “current status of the current police department” are also listed as discussion items.

A former officer told new outlets that city leadership had ignored the chief’s requests for higher pay and better recruitment efforts.

The officer confirmed that at least two full-time officers, including Chief Smith, are working at present. However, he said the part-time police officers resigned immediately.