Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Drug overdose deaths continue to establish new records every year. The latest statistics from 2022 show the bleak trend is still climbing, according to new government data.

In 2022, the number of people who died in the U.S. from a drug overdose totaled 107,941, according to data released Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The stunning figure is about 1,200 more deaths or 1% increase over those who perished in 2021, the Post Millennial reported.

Breaking the number down means 295 people died in America from the perils of narcotics every day.

“Can you imagine if 295 people died every day due to a mass shooting?” a retired narcotics detective rhetorically asked. “Politicians would be falling all over themselves to pass laws to curb the activity. Yet, when it comes to drugs, we (Americans) are ignoring the grim reaper until he appears on your doorstep.”

Overdose deaths have been steadily increasing for two decades, hitting new records nearly every year.

Men consistently make up the overwhelming majority of overdose deaths, at about 70 percent, according to the CDC.

Fentanyl continues to be a major factor driving the death rate up considerably.