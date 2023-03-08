I am a police chief and member of The International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP). I have been a member for years and I’ve never questioned the IACP mission until now.

On their homepage they make this declaration: “Since 1893, the association has been serving communities by speaking out on behalf of law enforcement and advancing leadership and professionalism in policing worldwide.”

“Speaking out on behalf of law enforcement.”

With that in mind, just over two weeks ago, I posed the following question to the IACP president on Twitter:

“When will the IACP release a statement condemning the attacks on American law enforcement professionals? This Association was quick to speak out against the horrible events in Memphis; however, they remain silent when cops are murdered.”

I then checked out the President’s Twitter feed and noticed that he was attending the IACP Winter Board of Directors Meeting to address the governance of the Association and focus on the “Trust Building Campaign.” Therefore, I then made a quick statement and posed a question:

“Recent Gallop polls show police officers are one of the most respected professions. Why is the IACP doing a Trust Building Campaign?”

It seemed to me, that these declarations from the President of an organization that claims to be “Shaping the Future of the Police Profession,” that he was more concerned with political posturing than “Speaking out on behalf of law enforcement.”

After posing my question, it appears that the IACP president “blocked” me on Twitter and then deleted my comment on LinkedIn.

Why?

Did I ask questions that opened a door that shed light on a perspective that members aren’t aware of?

Could it be that the IACP receives grants and funding from the federal government and therefore, they must walk the line dictated by the current administration?

One of the largest contributors to the IACP is the Department of Justice. Could this be why the IACP has seemingly failed to question the many reforms or consent decrees imposed by their largest donor?

Is this fair?

Does this make sense?