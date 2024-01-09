Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

By Liz Collin

An officer’s incredible story of spirit and recovery is recounted in a new documentary. “The Weight of the Crown” features former Waseca police officer Arik Matson, shot on duty four years ago, overcoming incredible obstacles to hunt one of the rarest ducks in North America.

Liz Collin got a preview from the former police officer and his wife, Megan, on the latest episode of her podcast.

“I’m just still trying to get stronger every day. It’s a struggle, I’m not going to lie,” Arik said on the podcast.

“I mean, you go to work one day, and you can help around the house and everything. Then in one call your life is just turned upside down,” he added.

It was January of 2020 when Arik Matson was shot in the head. He spent nearly a year away from his home in several facilities in the Twin Cities, and then went to a rehab center in Nebraska.

His wife said it’s been “crazy” to see how far her husband has come.

“Just to remind ourselves how much progress he’s made in these four years is truly miraculous. It’s ‘Oh my gosh, I can’t believe you’re here and this is what you look like compared to that night,’” Megan said.

Arik grew up with a love for duck hunting with his uncle, Paul.

“I think I got to get up in the morning and see stuff in the world, in nature, in God’s world that you don’t see when you’re lying in bed,” Arik said.

“Hometown Hero Outdoors” offered Arik the hunt while he was still recovering back in 2020.

“It wasn’t until Eric came home and it was in November of 2020, a few members from HHO came down to our house and Dale from Rogue Productions came, too. That’s when they asked, ‘Would you be wanting to go on a hunt of a lifetime?’” Megan said, recalling how it all came together.

“Dale was like, ‘I would love to film this, too and be able to make a documentary of your recovery and your story and your hunt.’ That’s kind of how it came about. Here we are four years later with amazing friendships and an awesome documentary for all of you guys to see,” Megan said.

Arik said the hunt motivated him to keep pushing forward each day.

“I knew it was a really, really tough time physically to be able to get out there. Then having a disability and more complications than the average human, that just made it that much harder for him. So, he really put in the hours and the efforts over two years,” Megan said.

“The Weight of the Crown” is available on YouTube:

“Even though you’re faced with difficulties every day, you just try and find the good in what you have to look forward to. It just shows that even though Arik was up against battles every single day, and more was coming at him, he just kept pushing through,” Megan said.

As for what Arik hopes people get out of the documentary:

“Just have gratitude for what you have in life and don’t forget that it can always be worse.”

LISTEN:

This article originally appeared at Alpha News and was reprinted with permission.