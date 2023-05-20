Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

A California dermatologist accused of poisoning her husband with Drano is still practicing medicine despite facing multiple felony charges according to the Daily Mail. Yue Yu, 45, also known as ‘Emily’ was caught on camera pouring the drain cleaner into her husband Jack Chen’s drink – allegedly causing him serious injuries.

She pleaded not guilty to four felony charges, including poisoning and domestic battery during a brief hearing on Thursday at the Orange County Superior Courthouse in Santa Ana.

Yu was previously issued a restraining order against their two children, after Chen, 53, accused her of poisoning him with the dangerous liquid three times.

Chen, a radiologist, handed over footage of Yu supposedly pouring the Drano into his lemonade at their $2.7 million mansion to cops in Irvine.

During the court hearing it was confirmed that she is continuing to practice medicine after she was indicted.

Her license is stated as being ‘renewed and current’ on the Medical Board of California’s website, with an expiration date of 2024.

She was indicted last month, but released on bail.

Yu’s attorneys have now accused her husband of ‘setting up’ Yu by placing nanny cams around their home, trying to gain the upper hand in the family courts amid their bitter divorce battle.

The attorneys claim that Chen told her to put Drano into the cup to kill ants, and used the footage to spark a divorce filing.

David Dworakowski, Yu’s divorce attorney, said his client ‘is innocent of these outrageous charges; she looks forward to presenting her case at trial.’