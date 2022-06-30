Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Do not accept a formal leadership position if you do not have the courage to be a leader and lead.

As a leader you need to have the courage to do what is right when it is not popular, easy, or expedient.

As a leader you need to have the courage to make tough decisions, often with incomplete information, and then have the courage to publicly own the decisions you made.

As a leader you need to have the courage to have difficult conversations with your people, your stakeholders, and your supervisors.

As a leader you need to have the courage to push back against untruths, misinformation and false narratives put forward by people pushing their own agenda.

As a leader you need to have the courage to hang a question mark on things that have long been taken for granted.

As a leader you need to have the courage to take the blame and the humility to give away the credit.

As a leader you need to have the courage to create a culture of candor and curiosity where it is safe, encouraged and expected that people will ask tough questions and challenge ideas.

As a leader you need to have the courage to stand up and own up when you screw up.

As a leader you need to have the courage to punch mediocrity in the mouth and embrace the pursuit of excellence.

To fill a leadership position does not require courage; to be a leader and lead does.

If you do not have the courage to lead, please do not accept the leadership position. Too much is at stake.

Remember that leadership is a choice and a journey, and it starts with you. Choose well, keep learning, and enjoy the journey.

Brian Willis is the Director of Winning Mind Training. This article originally appeared at Dare To Be Great Leadership.