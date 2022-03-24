Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

MELBOURNE, Fla. — Police in Florida are investigating after three people found dead in a car at a Melbourne apartment complex were identified as a woman and her 3-year-old twins, according to reports.

Andrea Langhorst, 35, and her two 3-year-old children, Olivia and Adam Dryer, were discovered dead in a vehicle at the Manatee Cove Apartments at about 10:50 p.m. Sunday, police said.

The reporting party indicated the view into the car was “all fogged,” but told authorities it had a “really bad stench,” WFTV reported.

“The windows are all fogged. They said there’s like a really bad stench coming out of it,” a 911 caller said. “But, you can’t see into the car ‘cause the windows are so fogged.”

It unclear how long the woman and her children were inside the automobile, or when they died as detectives await autopsy reports on the trio.

Meanwhile, investigators are hoping to discover surveillance footage from the area that will help answer questions, the New York Post reported.

The woman’s father, Randy Langhorst, believes drugs may have played a role in her death. He had not spoken to her since March 11.

Records show the woman had several past narcotic arrests, according to local media reports.

“The twins were her pride and joy. All I can think is that maybe … maybe the car was running and she fell asleep, maybe the fumes overwhelmed them. I don’t know,” he told Florida Today.

Police said it appeared the mother and her children were living out of the vehicle along the east coast of Florida.

“She was a free spirit, smart as a whip, beautiful, but lived her life to the beat of her own drummer. It’s just a tragedy,” her father said.

