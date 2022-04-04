Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

LOS ANGELES – The deaths of model Christy Giles and Hilda Marcel Cabrales-Arzola who both died after a night of partying in Los Angeles have been ruled as homicides since multiple drugs were present in their systems, including one known to be a date rape drug, officials said.

Giles and Cabrales-Arzola were both partying at a warehouse in East Los Angeles in the early morning hours of Nov. 13, 2021. The Los Angeles Police Department said the women went to a home on the other side of the city before being dumped at separate hospitals, Fox News reported.

Giles was abandoned on the sidewalk of a hospital in Culver City and pronounced dead a short time later. Cabrales-Arzola was dropped off at a hospital around two hours after Giles. She died on Nov. 24, 2021.

Christy Giles’ husband, Jan Cilliers, has claimed to have seen video of three masked men dump her body in front of the hospital. ( Instagram/@christygiles)

According to LAPD, David Pearce, 37, was arrested in December on suspicion of manslaughter. He is also facing charges of forcible rape as well as one count of rape of an unconscious or asleep person as well as a charge of sexual penetration by a foreign object in relation to separate incidents dating back over a decade.

Investigators also found a passport and $30,000 in Pearce’s vehicle when he was taken into custody. His defense attorney argued in late January that Pearce’s bail should be reduced to $100,000, as it was set at $3.4 million, the New York Post reported.

Two other men, Brandt Osborn, 42, and Michael Ansbach, 47, also were arrested in connection to the deaths of Giles and Cabrales-Arzola. Both were booked on suspicion of being accessories to manslaughter, however, the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office rejected the LAPD’s case against Osborn and his arrest was retroactively reduced to a detention, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the Post reported.

“My daughter would have fought like hell,” Dusty Giles claims. ( Instagram/@christygiles)

Following their investigation, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled both deaths as homicides.

Giles died of multiple drug intoxication, including cocaine, fentanyl, gamma-hydroxybutyric acid, and ketamine, Fox reported.

Gamma-hydroxybutyric acid is known as the “date rape drug,” according to DEA. Cabrales-Arzola died of multiple organ failure and multiple drug intoxication, with cocaine, methylenedioxymethamphetamine, and other drugs found in her system, according to LACME records. Hilda Marcel Cabrales-Arzola was an aspiring architect. ( Facebook) Now that the medical examiner has ruled the cases as homicides, Dusty Giles, the mother of Christy Giles, told Fox News that she hopes this will lead to arrests being made. “Our prayers are the LA County DA’s Office will move quickly and swiftly on re-arresting ALL parties involved and this time PRESS THE CHARGES! Please keep us all in your thoughts and prayers,” she also wrote in a Facebook post. Giles’ husband, Jan Cilliers, previously told Fox that he hopes the three men “at least” get charged with murder since they were drugged “against their will.” “I’m kind of hoping they at least get charged with murder,” Cilliers said. “I’m going to do what I can to get the most serious charges against them.” Cabrales-Arzola was an interior designer who was from Mexico, and Giles was a model from Mount Olive, Alabama.

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...