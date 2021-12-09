Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

MIDLAND, Texas — A Texas man on trial for the 2019 shooting death of a Midland police officer was acquitted Wednesday, according to reports.

David Wilson opened fire on Officer Nathan Heidelberg who was checking a security alarm at his house during the early morning hours of March 5, 2019, the New York Post reported.

A jury delivered the not guilty verdict in Wilson’s trial after deliberating for about 90 minutes. The defendant had faced life in prison if convicted of murder.

Wilson claimed self-defense and said he mistook Heidelberg for a burglar, and shot him in self-defense when he entered the home to check the alarm.

Prosecutors told the jury that Heidelberg identified himself as a police officer while he was outside Wilson’s front door, but Wilson had been hiding in a closet. A Texas Ranger and a police trainee who were at the scene told the court it was possible that Wilson didn’t hear Heidelberg when the officer identified himself from outside the door.

