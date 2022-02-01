Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A dashcam video shows a road-rage shooting in June that led to the arrest of a civilian fire inspector in Florida, according to Miami-Dade authorities.

The man arrested was identified as Eric Popper. The shooting took place June 21 on I-95 in northwest Miami-Dade, Local 10 reported.

According to reports, Popper allegedly cut off another driver who was not identified. That person then tailgated Popper, and the two exchanged hand gestures.

Popper, 30, opened fire after he claims he was fired upon, an allegation that is in dispute.

Popper’s lawyer, Robert Gershman, said the video is proof that his client was shot at first, and he returned fire in self-defense, Fox News reported.

“On the video, you can hear and see the other driver shoot his car,” Gershman said, pointing out that his client heard the sound prior to shooting.

The driver of the Camry in conflict with Popper did not have a weapon in his vehicle. However, he admits throwing a water bottle at Popper’s SUV, according to detectives.

Popper wildly discharged the firearm 11 times at the Camry, through his own window and windshield, according to investigators and based upon the released video.

WATCH VIDEO

SLATER SCOOP: Exclusive video of road-rage shooting in Miami from in-car camera. The shooter seen here was arrested and is awaiting trial. He told cops the other driver fired first. (Warning: Language and gunfire) pic.twitter.com/10vDVEwBbw — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) January 28, 2022

After the shooting, Popper pulled off the road and notified police. He later turned himself in to the Florida Highway Patrol, provided the dashcam video, and resigned from his job as a civilian fire inspector with Miami Beach Fire Rescue, WSVN reported.

Popper faces two second-degree felony charges for this shooting, authorities said.