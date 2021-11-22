Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Waukesha, Wisconsin – Multiple sources have identified the person of interest in the Christmas Parade incident in Waukesha Sunday evening. Law Officer previously reported that at approximately 6:00 p.m., a red SUV plowed through a parade being held in downtown Waukesha, Wisconsin. Waukesha Police Chief Daniel Thompson said that more than 20 individuals had been injured and sources tell Law Officer that there had been multiple fatalities that included more than 23 victims, many of them children. The act appeared to be intentional as the vehicle sped cop and swerved from person to person.

Graphic video shows a speeding vehicle ram through participants of the Christmas parade in #Waukesha, Wisc. Few details confirmed at this point though the police said they have a person of interest they’re looking into. pic.twitter.com/zKEX1VoC2T — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) November 22, 2021

Scanner traffic from the area revealed that a driver license found in the abandoned Ford Escape belonged to Darrell Brooks Jr. When located, he had a key to a Ford on him according to scanner traffic and he was complaining of shoulder pain.

A red vehicle similar to the Ford Escape is shown on Google Maps for the address listed to Brooks in Wisconsin online court records. That home is where Milwaukee officers were located shortly after the incident. Brooks also gave that same address in regard to an open felony case just days before the tragedy according to Heavy.

Brooks has not been officially named as a suspect and Law Officer is reporting the facts known just three hours after the incident.

Brooks has an extremely long criminal history including multiple open cases. Those cases, filed on November 5, 2021, include resisting an officer, felony bail jumping, second degree recklessly endangering safety with domestic abuse assessments, disorderly conduct and battery.

He posted $1,000 cash bail on November 19, 2021. At the time of posting bail, he had another open felony case in Milwaukee County. That case is for second-degree recklessly endangering safety – felony with use of a dangerous weapon (two counts) and possessing firearm convicted of a felony (felony charge.)

That’s despite the fact he has another open felony case in Milwaukee County, from 2020.

Brooks has multiple misdemeanor and felony convictions spanning two decades with many of them violent in nature. You can read his complete criminal history here.

Brooks is an aspiring rapper and this violent music video is posted on YouTube. A red Ford Escape is in the video.

