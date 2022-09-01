DALLAS — An officer with the Dallas Police Department has been placed on administrative leave after Chief Eddie Garcia and union officials on Wednesday denounced a “racist” challenge coin created by the individual, saying it negatively depicts a southern Dallas neighborhood, according to a report.

The coin was designed to commemorate the 15-year anniversary of the Dallas Police Department’s South Central patrol division. However, according to leaders, it’s filled with racial stereotypes.

The coin depicts a Pillsbury Dough Boy holding cash and a gun as he stands behind an apparent drug house. The Dough Boy is also wearing a grill, with the coin featuring a Dallas patrol unit on one side and a purple car with large rims on the other. The coin has “Big ‘T’ Plaza” written across the top. The plaza is a shopping center in South Oak Cliff, WFAA reported.

Garcia referred to the coin’s artistry as “insensitive and racially offensive” in a statement.