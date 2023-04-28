Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Dallas, Texas – The suspect accused of shooting a Dallas police officer and his K-9 partner is dead after exchanging gunfire with law enforcement. The incident began after police responded to a domestic violence call and found two people with apparent gunshot wounds. Both of the victims were hospitalized and both are expected to survive their injuries.

According to NBC5, police have not yet said what led to the shooting inside the home or confirmed any relationship between the gunman and the victims.

The suspect fled the scene into a nearby wooded area.

During the search, an officer and his K-9 partner came under fire at about 2:30 a.m. and were injured. The officer, though shot multiple times, was able to return fire, police said, hitting the man at least once.

The officer had injuries to his shoulder and leg and was taken to Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas for treatment.

None of the injuries are considered life-threatening.