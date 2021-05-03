Share and speak up for justice, law & order...



















Pretoria, South Africa – Training and driving should go hand in hand and if you didn’t believe that, then watch the below video out of South Africa. The wild video below occurred on April 22nd when there was an attempted robbery of a cash-in-transit (CIT) vehicle. The video shows a vehicle driven by two security guards taking multiple hits from armed robbers in an attempt to stop their armored Toyota Land Cruiser.

The driver nor the security guard were injured in the attempted robbery as reported by The Drive, but the suspects are still on the loose

The incident happened at 10:25 in the morning and begins with the driver, who has been identified as Leo Prinsloo, driving down Highway N4, with a fellow driver/security guard who has not been identified. After a few curious checks to his mirrors, Prinsloo seems to sense something is wrong, and gunfire erupts shortly after. The truck’s bulletproof glass windows are struck with several rounds as Prinsloo weaves the car through traffic, ramming two vehicles—at least one which was carrying the would-be robbers—in the process.

Prinsloo is a former member of the South African Police Service’s Special Task Force, a special operations group within the SAPS. The Special Task Force functions as a hostage rescue and counter-terrorism organization, trained to deal with high-risk threats on the land, in the air, and at sea. This detail of Prinsloo’s career was confirmed by his current employer, Fortis Pro Active Defence Solutions, on Facebook. According to the company, Prinsloo is the head instructor for its “Lone Operator courses.”

Prinsloo’s experience is certainly put to the test in the attempted robbery and you can all but see the effect of tis crazy event in the eyes of his passenger. In just a few minutes, several shots are fired at their vehicle.

Eventually, the robbers are evaded and the truck carrying the cash, an up-armored 70 Series Toyota Land Cruiser, appears to get stuck just before showing there world why this truck is more expensive today than when it was new. Shortly after the Toyota is made immobile, Prinsloo exits the vehicle armed with a semi-automatic rifle.

Just another day at the office for Prinsloo…