HOUSTON – A couple in Houston was arrested and charged with kidnapping after an 18-year-old female had reportedly been chained to a bed inside the residence and raped for the past month before she was able to escape, according to authorities.

Jose Reyes, 31, and Jaqueline Macias, 29, were taken into custody after the female teen managed to escape out a window at the Houston residence Sunday evening before running door-to-door to alert neighbors and find help, Fox 26 Houston reported.

Harris County Constable Mark Herman said the distraught teenage girl told deputies she met the male suspect at a specific location about a month ago and that he persuaded her to come to his house. Upon arrival, circumstances changed and she was held against her will by the couple.

“The whole script flipped almost immediately, and she was immediately held captive, tied up, and held in a room for approximately 30 days,” Herman told members of the media during a Monday press conference.

“At some point after they basically started holding her against her will, they began sexually assaulting her and other things. Just a very, very evil thing.”

Sunday night the girl realized that Reyes and Macias left the house. As a result, she managed to break free from the restraints and escaped through a window about 10 p.m., officials noted.

Experiencing freedom for the first time in about a month, the barefoot girl began begging nearby residents for assistance, the New York Post reported.

“She was in disarray, confused, as anyone would be, and wanted help,” Herman confirmed.

Responding law enforcement personnel noticed marks on her hands and legs that were consistent with being tied up and restrained, said Herman.

The teen was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. Her present condition isn’t immediately known.

Her alleged abductors returned to the residence after stepping out for about 10 minutes and were immediately taken into custody, Herman said.

Reyes and Macias have been initially charged with kidnapping. However, officials said additional charges are likely as the investigation unfolds.

Meanwhile, Investigators are trying to determine more about how the victim came into contact with her attackers, and whether the girl had been reported missing.

The couple made their first court appearance on Monday. Reyes’ bond was set at $100,000 while Macias’ bond was set at $50,000.

