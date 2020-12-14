MURRIETA, Calif. — California cops in the Inland Empire literally went the extra mile in their community. After taking a pizza delivery driver into custody, officers decided that a customer shouldn’t suffer because of someone else’s crime.

On Friday, the Murrieta Police Department posted the story to its Facebook page, revealing that Officer Datil stopped a driver for a traffic violation. However, the man — working as a pizza delivery driver — had an outstanding felony warrant for his arrest. (The specific crime was not mentioned.)

While Datil handled the arrest, one of his partners, Officer McCarthy, took over the duty of delivering the pizza.

“File this one under ‘wouldn’t you be surprised…’” the department wrote online. “Unfortunately the driver had to be arrested for their warrant but fear not. Officer McCarthy stepped in to fill the delivery driver’s shoes and got the pizza to the hungry citizen.”

The whole incident may have worked out better than expected for the people who ordered the pizza, Fox reported.

Though delivery drivers traditionally expect to be tipped, the Murrieta Police Department wrote on Facebook, “The smile on the hungry citizen’s face was all the ‘tip’ needed to know we are doing our job.”