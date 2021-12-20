Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

New York City – The murderer behind the slaying of the first female NYPD officer in the line of duty was released on parole earlier this month.Darryl Jeter shot and killed Officer Irma “Fran” Lozada, 25, twice in the head in 1984 after she and her partner chased him for stealing a straphanger’s chain on the L subway line in Brooklyn according to the New York Post.

Lozada was with the New York City Transit Police. An agency that later merged with the NYPD.

Jeter was on parole on a robbery charge at the time he killed Lozada. Her body was recovered hours later amid the tall weeds and garbage in a vacant local lot, the Police Benevolent Association said in a statement.

“Police Officer Lozada’s sacrifice was a testament to the courage she shared with all New York City police officers, regardless of gender, race or creed,” PBA President Patrick Lynch said.

“The release of her killer is a blow to every cop who puts her life on the line to stop criminals from preying on innocent New Yorkers. We continue to urge Governor Hochul and the State Legislature to fix our broken parole system before another hero’s sacrifice is dishonored.”

Jeter had served a little more than 36 years of his sentence before he was released on December 7th according to state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision records.

After being convicted of second-degree murder, Jeter’s sentence was 32 and 1/2 years to life behind bars.