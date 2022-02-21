Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Feb. 21, 2022

LOS ANGELES – Hannah Tubbs is a 26-year-old biological male who now wants to identify as a female. He was recently convicted of sexually assaulting a child when he was 17, Law Officer reported last month.

Tubbs — formerly known as James Tubbs — was not tried or convicted during his juvenile years, but as an adult. Nevertheless, he’s been sentenced to serve two years in a juvenile detention facility.

Moreover, Tubbs will not be required to register as a sex-offender since the crime was committed while he was a minor.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon has been harshly criticized by rational thinking adults for his decisions that led to this fiasco.

Now, Fox New is reporting exclusive jailhouse recordings of Tubbs, essentially mocking his lenient punishment in the case.

It’s worth noting that Law Officer refers to Tubbs with male pronouns since he was born a male, committed this crime as a male offender, and his DNA says he’s male. However, Fox refers to Tubbs as a female since that is how he now identifies.

The following excerpt was reported by Fox News:

Explicit Los Angeles jailhouse recordings of Hannah Tubbs, the 26-year-old trans child molester who received a slap on the wrist last month after pleading guilty to molesting a 10-year-old in 2014, depict her admitting it was wrong to attack a little girl but gloating over the light punishment. She boasted that nothing would happen to her after she pleaded guilty due to Democrat District Attorney George Gascon’s policies and laughed that she won’t have to go back to prison or register as a sex offender. She also made explicit remarks about the victim that are unfit to print. “I’m gonna plead out to it, plead guilty,” Tubbs says in one recording. “They’re gonna stick me on probation, and it’s gonna be dropped, it’s gonna be done, I won’t have to register, won’t have to do nothing.” “You won’t have to register?” her father asks on the other line later in the conversation. “I won’t have to do none of that,” Tubbs replies. “So what are they going to do to you then?” “Nothing,” Tubbs answers, then laughs. Tubbs pleaded guilty last month to the cold case attack, which took place in women’s restroom at a Denny’s restaurant, when the suspect was two weeks shy of 18 and identified as a male named James Tubbs. After being arrested roughly eight years after the crime, Tubbs began identifying as a woman, according to prosecutors. She received a sentence of two years at a juvenile facility because Gascon’s office declined to transfer the case to adult court, adhering to one of the progressive prosecutor’s day-one directives barring “children” from being tried as adults. She could serve as little as six months and won’t have to register as a sex offender. Tubbs’ victim, who was 10 at the time of the attack, told Fox News Digital that Gascon’s handling of the case has been “insulting” and “unfair” to her. “The things he did to me and made me do that day was beyond horrible for a ten-year-old girl to have to go through,” she said. “I want him tried as an adult for the crimes he committed against me.” She said the light sentence was offensive and hurtful and offered her “no true justice.” “I’ve also heard that my attacker goes by she/them pronouns now,” she added. “I see it also unfair to try him as a woman as well, seeing how he clearly didn’t act like one on January 1st of 2014.” In one of the calls, Tubbs asks the caller to start using female pronouns. “So now they’re going to put me with other trannies that have seen their cases like mine or with one tranny like me that has a case like mine,” Tubbs says. “So when you come to court, make sure you address me as her.” Then she says that if she goes to prison she’s getting a sex change surgery to go into the women’s facility, and the other person says, “There’s some b—es in there too.”

Gascon has been publicly shamed in the manner in which he’s forced his office to handle the case, … as well as others.

Now he said his office may need to make some “necessary adjustments,” as he conceded that his policies were too rigid “after listening to the community, victims and colleagues.”

Gascón: “This is not an acknowledgment that we made a mistake in the Tubbs case…Tubbs still does not belong in adult court.” days later “If we knew about her disregard for the harm she caused we would have handled this case differently.” A miscarriage of justice 4 a child — jonathanhatami (@jonathanhatami) February 21, 2022

He went on to essentially defend Tubbs’ criminal activity since the suspect “never received any services” while a criminal defendant in “other counties.”

“Ms. Tubbs had several charges in other counties after the juvenile offense but never received any services which both her past behavior and that subsequent to her arrest demonstrates she clearly needs,” Gascon said. “After her sentencing in our case, I became aware of extremely troubling statements she made about her case, the resolution of it and the young girl that she harmed.”

However, the recordings were made in November, and sources told Fox News that prosecutors were well aware of them.

