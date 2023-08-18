Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

TUCSON, Ariz. – A convicted sex offender was shot and killed by an Arizona woman as he tried to break into her home last Friday, according to reports.

The fatal encounter occurred about 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, at a residence near Garvey and Pyle Roads in Tucson when a woman defended herself by fatally shooting the man attempting to break into her house, FOX 10 in Phoenix reported.

The 54-year-old woman was home alone when the suspect, identified as Jayson Magrum, 42, tried to break into her residence, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said.

The woman saw Magrum trying to break into her home and began yelling at him to leave, yet he reportedly continued in his efforts to gain access to the house.

As a result, the woman obtained a firearm and defended herself.

“The female armed herself with a handgun and fired a shot out of a window to attempt to scare the male away,” investigators said.

Following the warning shot, Magrum reportedly reached into the home and tried to disarm the woman, but she opened fire and struck the intruder, according to the news outlet.

Once he was shot, Magrum tried to flee but collapsed and died on the driveway at the home, the sheriff’s office said.

The woman was uninjured during the confrontation, reported FOX News.

Magrum was a registered sex offender in Utah, according to the sheriff’s department’s website.

