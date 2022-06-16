According to people living nearby, gunfire erupted at the residence just before midnight on Wednesday, U.S. News reported.

Officers responded to the residence in question and discovered two men with gunshot wounds inside the home. They were transported to a nearby hospital, but did not survive.

The sole occupant of the residence said he shot the men after they forced their way into his house, which is part of a duplex.

Police said the resident is cooperating with the investigation and it appears everyone knew each other, the news outlet reported.