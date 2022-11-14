Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

AURORA, Colo. – A Colorado teen was arrested Friday evening in connection to the fatal shooting of a 12-year-old boy, and seriously wounding a 14-year-old male, police said.

Rolando Felipe, 18, is facing one count of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder as a result of the double shooting.

Police responded to the 900 block of North Zion Street in Aurora just prior to 3 p.m. Friday afternoon regarding the crimes, KDVR reported.

Authorities said shots were fired from a suspect inside a silver Acura sedan that fled the scene. Both boys were struck by gunfire and ultimately taken to area hospitals. The 12-year-old was pronounced dead while the 14-year-old remains hospitalized in serious condition, police said.

Authorities took Felipe into custody Friday about 10:30 p.m., although details were not provided.

Crime scene in the 900 block of North Zion Street in Aurora. (Screenshot KDVR)

It was unclear whether the victims knew the suspect prior to the shooting. Further information was not immediately released.

Felipe’s charges will be filed with the Arapahoe County 18th Judicial District, Fox News Digital reported. Even though he is in custody, police said the investigation remains ongoing and they are asking anyone with information to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.