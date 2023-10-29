Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Chicago, Illinois – A mass shooting in Chicago’s North Lawndale neighborhood left 15 people injured Sunday morning, police said.

NBC Chicago reports that officers were called to the 1200 block of South Pulaski at approximately 1:04 a.m. Sunday for reports of shots fired.

When responding units arrived, officers reportedly observed a suspect firing shots into a building where a large gathering was taking place.

The suspect attempted to flee the scene, but was taken into custody a short time later, Chicago police said.

At least 15 people sustained gunshot wounds during the attack, police said.

At least 13 other victims sustained gunshot wounds during the shooting, and all were listed in good condition at area hospitals with a variety of injuries, police said.

There have been no motives released by law enforcement on why the shooting occurred.