Share and speak up for justice, law & order...



















BURNSVILLE, Minn. — An armed carjacker being pursued by police in Minnesota Sunday afternoon was captured on video pointing a weapon at an oncoming vehicle before he was fatally shot by officers during an exchange of gunfire.

The carjacking occurred about 20 miles south of Minneapolis in the town of Burnsville. Officers encountered the suspect, believed to be a white man in his 20s, driving a vehicle with stolen plates in Burnsville, police said in a statement.

Shortly after the suspect crashed the vehicle, officers received a report that the same man had then stolen a car from a woman at gunpoint, Fox News reported.

Police said the suspect began shooting at police during a chase before crashing the vehicle.

Video from the Minnesota Department of Transportation shows a man who is being pursued by police jump out of a moving car, run into oncoming traffic, and point a gun at an approaching vehicle on Highway 13 at I-35W.

GRAPHIC VIDEO WARNING Person pursued by police jumps out of moving car, appears to point a gun at another car on Highway 13 at I-35W in Burnsville. Runs into grass median and goes down. Working on details. Hwy 13 closed both directions. #BREAKING @kare11 pic.twitter.com/B0GUgUunAT — Chris Hrapsky (@ChrisHrapsky) April 18, 2021

The car appears to swerve and cross over into the northbound lane to escape. However, the suspect continued to fire at police and multiple officers returned fire. The man was later pronounced dead at a Minneapolis hospital.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension sent its agents to investigate the shooting. The highway was closed in both directions during the investigation.

No officers were injured and those involved have been placed on standard administrative leave. All officers wear body cameras, which will be part of the investigation by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, police said.