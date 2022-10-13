Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

MENLO PARK, Calif. – The Menlo Park Police Department responded Tuesday to reports of a horrific incident involving a man employed as a tree trimmer “falling into a wood chipper.”

Responding officers along with fire personnel arrived about 12:53 p.m. in the 900 block of Peggy Lane and discovered what had to be a horrible scene. A man was found deceased from injuries sustained due to the industrial accident, Breaking 911 reported.

The San Mateo County Coroner’s Office on Wednesday identified the victim as 47-year-old Jesus Contreras-Benitez of Redwood City, according to NBC Bay Area.

It was unclear how Contreras-Benitez wound up in the piece of machinery. A reporter for KTVU in San Francisco, Jesse Gary, said the equipment had a safety plate that should prevent a person from falling in. Therefore, it is more likely he was somehow pulled into the chipper. i.e. an article of clothing could have snagged on a branch that was subsequently pulled into the equipment.

Contreras-Benitez worked for McClanahan Tree Services. They declined comment when asked about the death investigation.

The California Division of Occupational Safety and Health (Cal/OSHA) was at the scene and is investigating the death.