POMONA, Calif. – A California police officer sustained a gunshot wound to the leg Thursday night, according to authorities.

Less than an hour after the shooting of the Pomona police officer, a suspect was arrested while two other suspects remain loose. Police said they are considered armed and dangerous.

The officer, who was not immediately identified, was transported to an area hospital and is expected to survive. Police appealed to the public to avoid the area.

The officer was on patrol in the area near Angela Street and Chanslor Street at around 7:20 p.m., when he encountered a group of people in an area known for gang activity, CBS Los Angeles reported.

There was an exchange of gunfire between the officer and three suspects. One of the suspects was struck by gunfire.

Authorities took one suspect into custody just after 8 p.m., after he reportedly barricaded himself in a nearby apartment following the shooting. The additional suspects apparently fled the scene before more police units could arrive.

Following the arrest, the suspect was treated for injuries by LAFD, as he also appeared to be suffering from a gunshot wound to the side, according to the news outlet.

Lieutenant Ryan Rodriguez with Pomona Police Department spoke with CBS Reporters, where he offered a statement on the wounded officer. “The officer, who is well, has approximately five years on with our department,” he said.

“We are glad that he’s alive and well,” he continued, “We thank him and all the men and women that serve in our profession for doing what they do.”

Law enforcement authorities deployed K9 units, a drone, and police helicopter while searching for the outstanding suspects.

The city of Pomona is located in Los Angeles County.