SALINAS, Calif. – Salinas Police Chief Roberto Filice confirmed the death of Officer Jorge David Alvarado, the Californian reported.

Details regarding his death remains sparse as the Monterey County District Attorney’s Office is heading the investigation along with support from several law enforcement agencies.

“The officer stayed in the fight to the end and paid the ultimate price,” Filice said. As a result, the suspected cop-killer is behind bars, he declared.

The chief did not provide the identify of the suspect.

Alvarado came to the department from the Colma Police Department where he served as an officer for nearly five years. Moreover, he served in the US Army prior to his law enforcement career, according to Salinas Police Department’s website.

“Please support and embrace our police department,” Mayor Kimbley Craig said. “They are hurting and they need to know they have your support.”

The fatal shooting occurred in the area of East Market near Griffin Street around 11 p.m. However, details regarding the officer’s death and whether a suspect has been identified remains unknown.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were on scene shortly after the shooting occurred. Officers and deputies from Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office, Monterey County Sheriff Office, Scotts Valley Police Department, Marina Police Department, Monterey Police Department, and Seaside Police Department, were all spotted by KSBW.

Investigators with the Monterey County District Attorney’s Office arrived at the scene on Market. One official with the Salinas Police Department told the news outlet that it was a “pretty serious situation” and that it is being investigated thoroughly.

Moreover, a large police presence was noted at Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital. One entrance at the medical facility was blocked off by a patrol car.

A significant area on Griffin Street remains barricaded by law enforcement Saturday morning as the crime scene investigation continues, KSBW reported.

A statement was released by the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office about the killing of the Salinas police officer, saying, “Our thoughts are with our partners at Salinas Police Department. MCSO Deputies, Watsonville Police Department, and Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office will be covering the City of Salinas the next few shifts so their Officers can take care of themselves on this heart breaking day.”

