YUBA COUNTY, Calif. – A California mom was taken into custody after she reportedly drowned her two children — a 2-year-old toddler and a 5-month-old baby — in a bathtub at their home, police said.

Police identified the mother as Courtney Williams, 26, who was arrested Thursday at the family residence, KCRA reported.

Deputies responded when the unnamed father of the children came home for a lunch break about 11:45 a.m. and discovered the horror. They found the boys dead in the bathtub, according to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Wendell Anderson said the community was collectively at a loss for words after finding the children, the news outlet reported.

“The tragic loss of 5-month-old Holden and his 2-and-a-half-year old brother Ronin reverberates throughout our department and into the community,” Anderson exclaimed. “There are no words to adequately describe the sadness we feel for the family at this time.”

📸: Krista Tahara pic.twitter.com/na3xYIwoq7 — Orko Manna (@orko_manna) April 8, 2022

📸: Krista Tahara pic.twitter.com/na3xYIwoq7 — Orko Manna (@orko_manna) April 8, 2022

Neighbor Heather Ronson reflected on the little lives that were snuffed out and the sadness they feel for their loss, according to KCRA.

“He’s just a little tiny guy, and he’s got brown hair, and his bright red little face, and his little boots on, and out here riding his little bike. ‘Hi, hi,’ over the fence,” Ronson said. “Just a sweet little boy, and the fact that I’m never going to see him again is heartbreaking.”

According to law enforcement authorities, Williams faces homicide charges in the deaths and potentially other counts as well, Fox reported.