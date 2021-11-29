Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

LANCASTER, Calif. — A California grandmother along with her four young grandchildren — including an infant — were found shot to death inside their home Sunday night.

The mother of the children discovered the bloody crime scene in the city of Lancaster about 10:30 p.m. The father of the children later turned himself in to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, KTTV reported Monday.

Homicide detectives said patrol deputies responded to the residence after receiving a “Rescue Responding” call.

Upon arrival, deputies bore witness to the grisly scene. They found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds to her upper torso. As they cleared the residence they also discovered a girl and three boys suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper torso.

All five victims were pronounced dead at the scene by authorities, KTTV reported.

BREAKING: 29-year-old Germarcus David charged with killing his four children and mother-in-law.

All found shot to death inside their Lancaster home.

Three boys including infant and and one girl.

Bail set at $2 million. @foxla pic.twitter.com/qt7lTD2p6P — Gigi Graciette (@GigiGraciette) November 29, 2021

Germarcus David, 29, was quickly identified as the suspect. He was questioned for several hours about the horrific crimes, LASD said.

David was subsequently arrested and is being held on $2 million bail after being booked on multiple counts of murder, the news outlet reported.

Homicide detectives remained at the crime scene Monday morning, New York Post reported. Thus far they have not released the victims names, or what brought the father to slaughter his family.