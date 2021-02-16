Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

















A California police officer is sounding the alarm on Governor Newsom and urged his city council to sign a petition to recall the California Governor. Adam Garcia has been a law enforcement officer for nearly 20 years and he cited failed policies that have made the state a “safe haven for criminals” and caused violence to skyrocket – in his plea last Thursday.

“It’s getting bad out there. We are starting to see the culmination of a bunch of bad policies and state laws that have been in place for the last 10 years now,” Garcia said. “Now it’s being combined with bad leadership in terms of how the governor is running California.”

Garcia downplayed the idea that the recall against Newsom is being driven by partisan politics, and is instead being driven by small business owners, and working people who Newsom’s administration has failed to help during the pandemic.

“Newsom’s job was to help us return to life as normal as possible, while safely maneuvering through COVID. And he just shut everybody down,” Garcia said. “And so I think what you’re seeing right now is the totality of everything. Business owners have a different reason not to trust him. Schools have a different reason not to trust him. If you look at everybody throughout California, all have a different type of background that is leading to their decision to want him recalled.”

Garcia said that the state’s policy to use COVID-19 as a reason to release prisoners is responsible for the rising crime and homeless crisis.

“I see what’s taking place out there, and nothing is being done about it. Not from the governor’s stance to the smallest portions of government. Nothing is being done and something has to be said.”

Organizers of the campaign to recall the governor said on Saturday they have collected 1.5 million signatures – more than the required number needed to qualify for a ballot.

Bio Robert Johnson Robert Johnson is a 20 year veteran law enforcement officer currently working at a large metropolitan agency. His assignments have included narcotics, gangs and training. He joined Law Officer in 2017 as an Associate Editor.