LANCASTER, Calif. – A 4-year-old California boy was killed in a road rage shooting Friday evening in the city of Lancaster and two suspects have been arrested for the homicide, officials said.

According to investigators, the victim’s family was pursued by another driver as a result of a traffic altercation. The suspect vehicle pulled up alongside the family in the area of Sierra Highway and East Avenue J around 7:30 p.m. and opened fire, striking and killing the young child, KTLA reported.

The deceased boy was later identified in a GoFundMe post as Gor Adamyan. “On that fateful day, as Gor’s parents were en route to purchase groceries, an encounter with a suspect driver escalated into an unthinkable tragedy,” the post said.

On Monday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department identified two suspects involved in the fatal shooting as 29-year-old Byron Burkhurt and 27-year-old Alexandria Gentile. LASD said they both were arrested following the shooting.

According to KTLA, “Detectives were able to track them down using automated license plate recognition technology.”

“Gor Adamyan succumbed to his injuries on Friday night, just ten days before Christmas, leaving his family utterly devastated,” the GoFundMe post noted.

No further details were immediately available regarding the suspects or the shooting, as the case remains under investigation.

