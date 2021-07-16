Share and speak up for justice, law & order...















NEW YORK — In an all-too-common occurrence, a stunning video shows the moment a gunman shoots a man on a Citi Bike at point-blank range in Brooklyn.

The murder occurred at the corner of Clarkson Avenue and East 53rd Street in East Flatbush on Wednesday. The video clip first shows the suspect standing outside a deli, talking on the phone around 2:20 p.m. prior to the fatal shooting, New York Post reported.

The footage, released by NYPD late Thursday, then cuts to 21-year-old Pierrot Simeon arriving at the store on the bike. The victim stops to apparently speak with the suspect, who pulls out a firearm from a fanny pack slung over his shoulder and proceeds to gun down the man.

The clip first shows the suspect standing outside a deli, talking on the phone in East Flatbush. (DCPI)

The suspect spoke to the Citi Bike rider before pulling a firearm and gunning down the victim. (DCPI)

Simeon, who lived nearby, immediately collapses at the scene as the suspect ditches the firearm and runs off, the footage shows.

Moreover, the video also shows another man stepping out of the deli holding a wad of cash as the shooting occurs. The gunman bumps into him before fleeing — at which time that man returns to the store, the Post reported.

The victim, Pierrot Simeon, was pronounced dead at Kings County Hospital Center. (Image via New York Post)

Simeon was rushed to the Kings County Hospital Center, where he was pronounced dead.

According to the news organization, the circumstances leading up to the shooting were unclear.