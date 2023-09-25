Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

MCALLEN, Texas – A migrant cartel member who was labeled as an informant and had the word “RATA” carved into his forehead viciously attacked a Border Patrol agent, drawing blood during the blitz, according to a former Texas Republican lawmaker.

Mayra Flores, 37, is a former U.S. congresswoman from Texas and the wife of a Border Patrol agent. She shared the bloodied image of the federal agent after the southern border attack in her social media accounts Sunday, while describing what led to his injuries, the New York Post reported.

“This is the type of violence that is being exerted on Border Patrol Agents by those who don’t want to be apprehended,” she wrote on Instagram, saying that agents encountered the attacker near McAllen, Texas.

“The suspect was labeled a rat by the cartels and fought against the agent until backup arrived,” Flores wrote. “Please pray for our men and women in uniform.”

Flores also posted an image of the injured migrant, whose forehead apparently bore a marking etched by a Mexican drug cartel. The word “RATA” is visible, which means the feminine version of a rat.

The injured migrant “was labeled a rat by the cartels,” and had “RATA” (feminine version of rat) branded into his forehead, Flores wrote. ( Mayra Flores / Facebook)

Cartels have a history of carrying out violent revenge – including beheadings, hangings and acid baths – against traitors and enemies, but they also have branded those who dared to cross them with body paint, reported The Post.

Flores was the first Mexican-born woman to serve in the House. She launched a comeback bid in July after losing her seat to Democratic Rep. Vicente Gonzalez.

Not surprisingly, she is running on a platform to empower agents, strengthen border security and better protect children that are being trafficked.

“Our values align with the Republican Party. Our values align. I am pro-God, pro-life, pro-family. The Democrat Party stands against everything we stand for,” she said at her campaign launch, according to Politico.

