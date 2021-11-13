Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

TUCSON, Ariz. — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has ordered the flags at all state buildings lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Saturday after a Border Patrol supervisory agent working at the agency’s Tucson sector died.

U.S. Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz said this week that Anibal “Tony” A. Perez died Nov. 5. According to the agency, the specific cause of death was withheld due to privacy reasons. However, the organization described Perez’ passing as a “line of duty” death, Fox News reported.

Perez joined the Border Patrol in June 2006, according to Ortiz. The supervisory agent is survived by his wife, three children, parents and sister.

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...