AVON, Conn. — A black bear with a sweet tooth forged his way into the garage of a Connecticut bakery, frightened several employees, and ultimately made his getaway after consuming 60 cupcakes last Wednesday.

The bakery aptly named Taste by Spellbound in the city Avon, Connecticut found itself short of five dozen cupcakes after the alarming intrusion. Workers at the bakery were loading the sweet treats into a van for delivery when the bear arrived for a snack, KCCI reported.

According to the Connecticut State Environmental Agency, there are between 1,000 and 1,200 black bears living in the southern New England area, with sightings last year in 158 of the state’s 169 towns and cities.

Miriam Stephens is the owner of Taste by Spellbound. She wrote in an Instagram post that she heard employee Maureen Williams “screaming bloody murder” and yelling that there was a bear in the garage.

Williams told local TV station WTNH that she shouted in order to scare the bear away. Although it retreated, the burly black bear also returned three times.

When the persistent bear charged at her, Williams backed out of the garage and ran.

Surveillance video reportedly showed bakery workers walking around the side of the business to try to scare the bear, but then fleeing the area after it scared them, according to KCCI.

Finally, it showed the bear dragging a container of cupcakes from the garage into the parking lot. Stephens confirmed their unwelcomed guest consumed 60 cupcakes.

The bear finally left when a baker honked a car horn, Williams said.

The bakery’s visitor had departed by the time law enforcement personnel and officers from the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection arrived.