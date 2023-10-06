Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

EAGLE PASS, Texas – A billboard truck and fliers advertising sanctuary cities to migrants who are illegally crossing the US-Mexico border have appeared in Eagle Pass, Texas. The ads are urging new arrivals to continue the journey to cities across the country that welcome their presence, the Post Millennial reported.

According to the Columbia Bugle, the advertisements are encouraging migrants to travel to places like Chicago, New York City, and San Francisco.

“United States of America Sanctuary City Travel Guide,” is the title of one flier. In the handout, San Francisco is conveyed as having laws that “prohibit city employees from helping Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) with immigration investigations or arrests unless required by law or a warrant,” having “Lax Shoplifting Laws,” healthcare that is available to residents regardless of immigration status, and having “diverse and tolerant people.”

“A Sanctuary City is a safe haven for immigrants like you, regardless of your immigration status. These cities have policies in place to limit their cooperation with the national government’s effort to enforce immigration laws. This means you can live, work, and enjoy life with a lower risk of deportation.”

Lol these are being passed around in Eagle Pass. “San Francisco Welcomes Immigrants” “Lax Shoplifting Laws” pic.twitter.com/hcd9QblQZ7 — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) October 4, 2023

Chicago is listed as having a “welcoming city ordinance,” “access to services,” and “language access.”

The billboard truck near the border is seen advertising the iconic Golden Gate Bridge, noting that “San Francisco Welcomes Immigrants.”

It’s unclear who produced the ads highlighting the benefits of an illegal immigrant continuing their sojourn to a sanctuary city.

Progressive Democrats bash strategies deployed in Texas that hope to discourage illegal immigration, yet Dem-run cities encourage it with virtue-signaling-policies that attract migrants hoping to secure a better future.

When liberals said Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) was being “cruel” and “inhumane” as he began busing migrants to the sanctuary city of their choice, progressive self-righteous hypocrisy was on display for all to see. They will no doubt refer to this advertising blitz with an equal amount of sanctimonious outrage, but they will not be able to claim that any of it is untrue.