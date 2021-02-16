Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

















President Joe Biden reportedly won’t rule out using executive orders to crackdown on Americans’ constitutionally protected Second Amendment rights.

The revelation was made during a White House press conference on Tuesday in response to a statement that Biden put out last week calling for banning semi-automatic firearms in addition to other gun control measures, Daily Wire reported.

“What is your timetable for action on what the president calls common sense measures?” a reporter asked White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki. “And what’s the realistic hope that you have this will pass both houses?”

“Well, we haven’t proposed a package at this point,” Psaki responded. “So it’s hard for me to make a prediction about its likelihood of passing. But I will say that the president is somebody throughout his career who has advocated for smart gun safety measures. He is not afraid of standing up to the NRA. He’s done it multiple times and won on background checks and a range of issues. And it is a priority to him on a personal level, but I don’t have a prediction for you, or preview for you on a timeline of a package, and certainly not what it will look like and how it goes through Congress.”

WATCH:

"He's not afraid of standing up to the NRA, he's done it multiple times and won."@PressSec tells reporters that gun control is a personal priority for @JoeBiden. pic.twitter.com/voNwPwHhFy — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) February 16, 2021

Later in the press conference, a second reporter asked Psaki, “Does the president still plan to take executive action on gun” control?

Next came the disclosure that it’s feasible.

“The president has a range of actions at his disposal,” Psaki responded. “He hasn’t ruled out either of those options.”

The question came after Biden called on Congress late last week to “enact commonsense gun law reforms, including requiring background checks on all gun sales, banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, and eliminating immunity for gun manufacturers who knowingly put ‘weapons of war’ on our streets.”

Bio Law Officer Law Officer is the only major law enforcement publication and website owned and operated by law enforcement. This unique facet makes Law Officer much more than just a publishing company but is a true advocate for the profession.