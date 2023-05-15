Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

WASHINGTON, D.C. – President Joe Biden delivered a commencement address to the graduating class of Howard University Saturday morning. “Even if you remove whatever evil drivel he managed to pass off as a speech, the entire event was an unmitigated disaster for the president,” reported The Western Journal.

The reason for the critique is due to the impression that Biden “doesn’t care about black people,” as demonstrated by various responses the president received during his appearance.

Moreover, many law enforcement experts (including those affiliated with Law Officer) have expressed rebuke toward Biden policies that have further victimized marginalized minorities in inner-city America, which might explain the actions taken by black graduates on Saturday.

According to the Daily Beast, as well as images circulating on Twitter, it appears that some Howard graduates believed Biden’s speech was the perfect time to taunt the president. It’s especially noteworthy since Howard is a historically black college.

Multiple signs appeared that seemed to demonstrate a lack of support for the 46th President of the United States.

“Turn your back to Biden,” one sign reportedly read, according to The Western Journal.

Yet perhaps the most revealing message came from a male graduate, who wrote, “Biden and [Vice President Kamala] Harris don’t care about black people” on his cap.

A student at Howard University's graduation protested Joe Biden yesterday. "Biden and Harris don't care about black people." pic.twitter.com/1GTeNvYGwT — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) May 14, 2023

Furthermore, the Daily Beast noted that graduates who didn’t hold any signs actually turned their backs to Biden.

“The Biden and Harris strategy of pandering to skin color and little else appears to be backfiring,” The Western Journal said.