President Biden will tap Tucson, Arizona, police chief Chris Magnus as nominee to head U.S. Customs and Border Protection on Monday, when he is slated to announce nominations for several top immigration and Department of Homeland Security roles, a White House official confirmed to Fox News.

Chief Magnus currently leads the Tucson Police Department and previously spent time at the helm of police agencies in Fargo, North Dakota and Richmond, California. He has been described as having “extensive experience in addressing immigration issues,” because of Tucson’s close proximity to the border.

Other nominees include Ur Jaddou as director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services; Jen Easterly as director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency; Jon Meyer as general counsel for the Department of Homeland Security; Rob Silvers as undersecretary for strategy, policy and plans for the Department of Homeland Security; and John Tien, deputy secretary for the Department of Homeland Security, Fox News has learned.