Prosecutors from across the country gathered at Berkeley Law last month for the first-ever national conference on how to effectively prosecute police officers accused of using excessive force. The training was co-hosted by Berkeley Law’s International Human Rights Law Clinic and Criminal Law & Justice Center, and the Prosecutors Alliance of California(opens in a new tab). T

The three-day “Prosecution of Law Enforcement Misconduct” event offered prosecutors the training and skills to better handle law enforcement use-of-force cases.

Several keynote speakers presented included Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, California Attorney General Rob Bonta, Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price ’82, and Cook County (Illinois) State’s Attorney Kim Foxx.

The conference boasted additional resources on how elected progressive prosecutors could best evaluate and prosecute police use-of-force cases.

Founded in 2020 by current and former elected California district attorneys, including current Los Angeles D.A and former San Francisco D.A. George Gascon, former San Francisco D.A. Chesa Boudin, and current Contra Costa County D.A. Diana Becton, Prosecutors Alliance aims to “fight the politics of mass incarceration and end the failed strategies of the past.”