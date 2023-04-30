Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Texarkana, Texas – A college baseball player for Texas A&M-Texarkana was struck by a stray bullet in the middle of a game on Saturday, according to local police and the university.

NBC News reports that the 18-year-old player was hit at about 5:30 p.m. while standing in the bullpen area at the game against the University of Houston–Victoria at George Dobson Field at Spring Lake Park in Texarkana.

The stray bullet appeared to come from “some type of altercation in a nearby neighborhood to the west of the park,” according to police.

The player, whose identity has not been released, was in stable condition as of Saturday night after being transported to Christus St. Michael Hospital, according to a social media post from the university.

Police reported that the player was taken into surgery Saturday night.

The condition of the player is not known and the identity of any suspects have not been revealed.

The Saturday game was declared a “no contest,” the university’s athletics department said in a Twitter post Sunday, and a pair of softball games the university’s team was slated to play at Louisiana State University of Alexandria on Sunday were cancelled “due to the events surrounding yesterday’s baseball game,” the athletics department said.

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...