Wilmington, Delaware – The dumbest bank robber in history may have just been captured. A few minutes after robbing a Wells Fargo branch in Wilmington, a man deposited some of the stolen money in an ATM outside the bank’s front door.

Police say that McRoberts Williams, 44, approached a teller Saturday morning at a crowded Wells Fargo in Wilmington and handed her a note reading “This is a robbery, I need $150.”

After the 25-year-old bank employee provided Williams with cash, he fled the bank. But instead of racing from the crime scene like your average bank robber, Williams exited the Wells Fargo and “made a deposit in the ATM on the exterior of the building,” the Delaware State Police report.

Williams then fled on foot to a nearby shopping center where he was taken into custody by state troopers.

As alleged in a probable cause affidavit obtained by The Smoking Gun, Williams told police that, “the money had been deposited and was no longer on his person.” A detective reported that while no money was recovered from Williams, he was “in possession of a Wells Fargo bank card.”

During a post-arrest interview, Williams reportedly confessed to the bank robbery and said that the stolen cash was “immediately deposited…back into the Wells Fargo ATM.” He claimed to have traveled to Delaware “by riding on the exterior of a cargo train” and that “his mind is currently being controlled by a third party via an implant located somewhere in his body.”

Williams has been charged with robbery and is being held on a $6000 bond.