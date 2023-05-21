Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

A California man found guilty of lighting UC Berkeley students on fire inside a boba tea shop in 2020 with a blowtorch has been released from custody and will avoid jail time, The Berkeley Scanner reports. Brandon McGlone, 49, was referred to the Veterans Treatment Court and will be participating in a “diversion treatment” program as part of his plea deal, according to Alameda County Superior Court records.

Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price, who ran on “racial equity”, agreed to the plea deal after reaching an agreement with the public defender’s office, the outlet reports.

The Post Millennial reported that on April 28, Judge James Cramer said that all charges “will be dismissed” if McGlone succesfully completes the diversion program.

According to The Berkeley Scanner, if McGlone does not complete the program he will be sent to prison for up to eight years.

“He must successfully engage in and complete whatever course of therapy is prescribed by the treatment team and abide by whatever conditions are set forth,” Judge Cramer said. “If he fails to do so, he could be terminated from the Veterans Treatment Court program and sentence will be imposed.”

On September 14, 2020, McGlone entered the Feng Cha Teahouse at 2528 Durant Ave and set two Asian men on fire after attempting to set fire to two others outside of the store, according to court documents.

McGlone approached the two students as they were standing in line waiting for their food when he pulled out a can of WD-40 and used a lighter to ignite the gas, creating a massive fireball, witnesses said.

The students were able to put out the flames as McGlone proceeded to fight bystanders, which sprawled out into the parking lot, court records show.

During the fight, McGlone pulled out weapons which included a knife and an axe. Police arrived and took him into custody “without issue”, according to police reports.

McGlone was charged with arson, criminal threats, throwing a flammable substance on another, assault with a deadly weapon and possession of destructive devices, among other charges, according to The Berkeley Standard.

According to court records, 14 days prior to the flame throwing incident, McGlone was charged and later convicted after he allegedly struck his wife multiple times with a pistol and punching her in the face.